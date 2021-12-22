Central Georgia health expert offers tips for staying safe against omicron variant this holiday

Dr. Patrice Walker says getting vaccinated and boosted is your best insurance.

MACON, Ga. — We had hoped with 2021 giving us a COVID-19 vaccine, the holidays would look a lot different this year, and in some ways they will, but the omicron variant is like the unwelcome and uninvited guest.

Earl Shaw and his friends decided to have their Christmas party outside at Amerson Park, and he says he's taking precautions at home, too.

"We're pretty much sticking to the in-house family. We're not really going out to anyone -- extended family, we mailed all of our gifts," he explained.

Dr. Patrice Walker with Atrium Health Navicent says that's a great way to go because we're not out of the woods yet when it comes to COVID-19.

"Just because you're vaccinated doesn't mean you can't contract COVID-19," she said. " It means if you do contract it, you should have a mild case."

Dr. Walker says these recommendations aren't meant to steal the joy out of your holiday season, but make sure you hand out hand sanitizer as frequently as Christmas cookies.

If you're serving food, let one person hand it out instead of a buffet.

Also, wipe down high traffic areas like tray tables and TV controls.

Masking up is a safe way to go all the way around.

Dr. Walker says the one true way to give yourself extra insurance is to make sure you're vaccinated and boosted.

"Because people are now like, 'How many boosters are we going to need?' and that's an answer nobody knows. Can I promise you we won't need another booster? I can't -- I don't know. That's ongoing research," she said.

Here are some more tips to help keep you safe during the holidays:

If you're traveling, definitely wear your mask.