ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is planning a 4 p.m. news conference Monday where he's expected to discuss plans for reopening the state as health officials continue battling the spread of the coronavirus.

13WMAZ will stream the news conference live online and on air at 4 p.m.

Kemp, Lt Gov. Geoff Duncan and House Speaker David Ralston are expected to discuss the issue at the briefing Monday afternoon.

Kemp tweeted over the weekend that he participated in a conference call with other southern governors to discuss approaches to reopening their states’ economies. In an interview with 11Alive on Friday, the governor said he favors uniform steps toward normalcy in Georgia to avoid a “hodgepodge” of varying approaches between cities and counties.

