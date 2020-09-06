MACON, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Public Health has now confirmed more than 50,000 cases of COVID-19 statewide since the virus first appeared here, but what does that mean and which way is the virus trending right now?

According to new data from the DPH current as of June 7th, a recent uptick in the average number of new daily confirmed cases has stalled and begun to fall.

Around May 9, Georgia hit a more than six-week low of new daily cases, with an average of about 550.

Then, the number started to climb again, peaking around May 20 at about 650 new cases per day on average.

Since then, that figure has begun to drop again.

As of May 24, it was just below 600 new cases per day.

May 24 is the last day before the '14-day window' of the most recent data that the DPH warns is incomplete, due to their collection and reporting methods.

So that's where things stand on the statewide level, but what about what's going on in two of Central Georgia's biggest counties?

According to data current as of June 5th, Bibb and Houston have both been largely consistent for the last few weeks.

Both counties have averaged about 5 new cases per day since about May 20.

On a few dates on those county-level graphs, it appears some cases were actually taken away. The North Central Health District said that was a result of clerical work that showed some cases had been counted incorrectly.

As of Sunday night, just under 10% of virus tests statewide had come back positive.

The most current DPH data is available here.

