NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Some students and staff at Wendell Krinn Technical High School in Pasco County are getting creative. They're creating picnic tables so that classes can go outdoors.
“It’s definitely going to be a great enhancement for our school no matter what because we’ll be able to use them for years to come,” Principal Dr. Chris Dunning said.
The group Sleep In Heavenly Peace was also part of the build.
The non-profit normally constructs beds for kids who need them.
- Joe Biden picks US Sen. Kamala Harris as running mate
- Here's how to pronounce Sen. Kamala Harris' name
- 'Back the Blue' mural painted outside Tampa Police Department vandalized again
- Pinellas County School Board presses on with reopening plans
- Tropical Depression Eleven forms in the Atlantic
- 16 men arrested, accused of soliciting sex with minors who were undercover detectives
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter