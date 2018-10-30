In October 2017, someone fired shots at Veronique Reaves' car as she was driving on Highway 212 near Lowe Road.

A single bullet penetrated her taillight and struck her in the back. Her husband, Analdo Reaves, is now left to raise two young girls by himself.

"One thing she would've wanted me to do is stay strong for the girls, for her, for her legacy. She lived the right way. She did everything right," says Analdo. "She was a kind, sweet lady that was a teacher, a provider, a mentor to people."

But he's not the only one who is puzzled.

"This has been an extreme 'whodunit' from the start to now," says Baldwin County Sheriff, Bill Massee. "We discuss this case one way or another every day."

He's called in help from the GBI and the FBI to try new investigative methods.

"We'd never done search warrants through Google to find out who was on the road, or what kind of phones might've been used," says Massee. "Who was on the internet? Who might've looked something up about this case?"

Veronique's cousin, Jade' Wright-King, wonders who could do this to her "Roni."

"How do you sleep at night? How do you sleep knowing that you took someone's life that affected so many other lives?" says Wright-King.

Sheriff Massey says they interviewed a new suspect just a few weeks ago, but that person was cleared.

If you know anything about Veronique's death, you can call the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office at 478-445-4891.

Sheriff Massee says there is a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

© 2018 WMAZ