A new season of Broadway shows comes to the Grand Opera House

A number of Broadway shows are coming to Macon. If that piques your interest, you can subscribe to the upcoming season of shows.

MACON, Ga. — A taste of the Big Apple will soon be coming to Macon. The Grand Opera House has a new set of shows coming to their stage including four touring Broadway shows.

"We are the only home for Broadway in Central Georgia and the reason why that's really important is because not everyone wants to go up and brave Atlanta traffic, wants to pay $30-$40 to park and to do all those things. You can come and see a Broadway national tour in your backyard," Director of Arts Marketing for the Grand Julia Morrison said.

This year at the Grand you can see longtime Broadway favorites like Hairspray and Jesus Christ Superstar.

You can also see The Four Phantoms in Concert. It is a cabaret-style show by four actors who have all played the Phantom in Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera. They'll sing shows from The Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserable, Sweeney Todd and more.

Lastly in the Broadway series is The Music of Billy Joel and Elton John starring Michael Cavanaugh. The show features vocals by Cavanaugh who was hand-picked by Joel to star in Movin' Out, a jukebox musical set to Joel's music.

The Grand also has other entertaining shows this season like Step Africa and A Whitney Houston tribute called The Greatest Love of All.

The Grand has been bringing theatre to Central Georgia for over 100 years. Morrison says people who subscribe to the Broadway series help the theatre keep going for another 100 years.

"Broadway subscribers really do that by powering the engine of our program," she said. "When you subscribe to Broadway what you're saying is you want to keep Broadway in Central Georgia, what you're saying it you want to sit in the same seat for every show and you don't want to miss any moment of Broadway from the first curtain opening to the standing ovation at the end."

She says The Grand has entertainment for everyone's tastes. Morrison says Central Georgians deserve access to quality theatre because it's a big part of our community.

"The best of the arts, you shouldn't have to fly up to New York City to see Broadway, the best of the arts should come to you. And you should be able to experience that right here at home with your neighbors and friends and enjoy an evening and make memories," she said.