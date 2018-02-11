Democratic candidate for governor, Stacey Abrams, visited Macon on Friday morning to fire up supporters in the home stretch to Election Day.

With Friday being the last day of early voting and Election Day just four days away, the event at the Westgate Shopping Center was part of the Abrams campaign effort to make sure every supporter votes.

In her speech, she told supporters about her experience growing up and being told she didn’t belong in places of power in Georgia. She told supporters it’s time to change that and she also spoke about her plan to fix rural healthcare, saying that expanding Medicaid was a “Day One” priority.

US congressman John Lewis was at the rally with her and told 13WMAZ afterward what it meant to him to see Stacey Abrams with a chance to win the governor’s mansion after fighting for civil rights in the South his whole career.

13WMAZ also spoke to Abrams after her speech and asked her about her Republican opponent Brian Kemp backing out of a scheduled debate.

Reporter Zach Merchant will have more from Friday’s rally on 13WMAZ News at 5 and 6.

