'She was screaming' Mother and child arrive home after police said they were kidnapped

The mother said the two were not kidnapped, and it was a big misunderstanding.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said the missing mother and 11-year-old boy were found and are safe after they issued an Amber Alert on Saturday for the child after the department said the two were kidnapped.

The mother of the 11-year-old boy said to 11Alive that the two were not taken hostage, but that it was a big misunderstanding. No arrests were made.

The police department initially said the child was taken from 1633 Abner Terrace along with his mother.

Police claimed the man forced the 11-year-old into the car with his mother against their will.

"We heard a bump, and we went up to the door. One guy was out there having a confrontation with one of the victim's, a female victim. Another guy was outside. My friend ran in and told me to call 911," Lanza Radford said.

Lanza Radford lives in the home in southwest Atlanta where 38-year-old Kerline Lubin and her son were reported to have been kidnapped from around 11 a.m. Saturday.

"She was screaming when he brought her out of the house. She was screaming. I think it was an old boyfriend or something," Radford said.

Radford lives in the home with a roommate and said they didn't know any of the people involved, but Radford did see two men get into the black Jeep Compass with Lubin and her son.

"I didn't know any of the guys," Radford said. "I don't think he [Radford's roommate] knew any of the guys. He was actually surprised they knew where we lived because she was a friend of a friend."

11Alive cameras were rolling as Lubin pulled up in the vehicle she and her son were reported missing in. Lanza said his roommate is the one who called the police.

"Two hours later the police were here. I didn't think it was going to go this far," Radford said.

Atlanta Police said this is an active and open investigation.

