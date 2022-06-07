x
Atlanta Airport TSA jobs currently recruiting with $1,000 sign-on bonus

TSA is holding a recruiting event over the next two days at the Holiday Inn & Suites Atlanta Airport North hotel near the airport.

ATLANTA — TSA is currently recruiting for jobs at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport that will pay a $1,000 sign-on bonus.

The agency is holding a recruiting event over the next two days at the Holiday Inn & Suites Atlanta Airport North hotel near the airport. It will be happening from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both days.

The $1,000 sign-on bonus will apply to job offers given through September 30. According to TSA, it will pay out $500 after onboarding and another $500 after one year of employment.

TSA is looking to hire for Transportation Security Officer positions, both full-time and part-time, at $17.84-$18.59 an hour.

The recruiting event will have a $5 parking fee at the hotel, according to TSA, but public transportation is also available either with a bus stop on Virginia Avenue or with a shuttle ride from the airport itself.

TSA says of the Transportation Security Officer position: "TSOs are the backbone of TSA and represent the public face of the agency to millions of travelers a day. They are responsible for screening passengers, baggage and cargo to keep our transportation systems safe."

Those wishing to apply must be 18 years or older, a U.S. citizen or national and have a high school diploma, GED or security experience equivalent.

The agency says those going to the hiring event can dress casual and advises the following about what to bring:

  • Do not bring firearms, knives, or weapons of any kind. Possession of such items will result in dismissal from the facility.
  • Smartphone and passwords to access your email and USAJOBS account.
  • Two forms of valid federal or state government-issued identification

TSA offers these other notes about the event and what to expect:

  • Attend an information session to learn more about the TSO position and employment with TSA;
  • Apply for the TSO position if you did not apply online before the event;
  • Take a computer-based test (CBT) to evaluate English language proficiency and object recognition aptitude;
  • Participate in a structured interview to assess qualifications for the position;
  • Complete a medical evaluation, federal drug screening and pre-hire background investigation soon after the event.
  • Offers within 30 days do not apply to TSA events.

TSA also recommends applying online in advance for quicker processing. 

   

