Local News

Book bags, supplies and haircuts given out at back to school event

Students were able to pick up some supplies and get a hair cut.

Peach State Health Plan and Sun Valley Barbershop partnered for the First Annual Curbside Back to School event. 

All students could get a book bag packed with supplies, like calculators for high schoolers and crayons for smaller children.

People also got a chance to pick up a box of food and get a haircut.

Nikki Durham, a Peach State Healthcare employee, says they wanted to help get things back on track for kids.

"We're trying to make it seem as normal as possible for the kids. I know what we do for the kids usually is have these big back to school bashes and we can't do that now," she said.

Peach State is a medicaid plan.

    