Book bags, supplies and haircuts given out at back to school event

Peach State Health Plan and Sun Valley Barbershop partnered for the First Annual Curbside Back to School event.
All students could get a book bag packed with supplies, like calculators for high schoolers and crayons for smaller children.
People also got a chance to pick up a box of food and get a haircut.
Nikki Durham, a Peach State Healthcare employee, says they wanted to help get things back on track for kids.
"We're trying to make it seem as normal as possible for the kids. I know what we do for the kids usually is have these big back to school bashes and we can't do that now," she said.
Peach State is a medicaid plan.