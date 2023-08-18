Baldwin Commissioners meet to discuss options for replacing Grady EMS service

Last week, Grady EMS in Atlanta told Baldwin Commissioners they would not renew their ambulance contract once it expires in November.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Baldwin Commissioners say they're discussing how to replace the Grady ambulance service once it ends.

On Friday, Baldwin Commissioners held a meeting to discuss what actions need to be taken to continue providing ambulance service.

In addition to the 132 square miles of Fulton County that Grady currently services, Hancock, Putnam, and Newton County were also dropped by Grady EMS.

Commissioners are going to wait until September 1st to get proposals from ambulance providers, and prepare figures on how much it will cost to do it in house to figure out the best option.

The previous contract with Grady EMS was a three year contract that they renewed each year for $195,000 a year. They are looking for something similar to replace the service.

They already have Atrium and Ameripro reaching out to make proposals to present to them.

They don't know why Grady is ending their contract. 13WMAZ reached out to Grady EMS about why they’re choosing to not renew their contract with Baldwin County, and they did not get back to us.

In recent years, Grady Hospital has been forced to serve more people as staffing struggles and closures affect other Georgia healthcare systems.

Last November, Grady became metro Atlanta's lone level-one trauma center. The hospital reaffirmed its commitment to the city and government officials pumped $130 million into the hospital to increase bed capacity.