Pack of 'Bears' roaming Mercer's campus as Mercer prepares to start the school year

Mercer kicks off the school year on Tuesday, and the university welcomed its new students during their Convocation Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — A pack of “bears” are roaming Mercer University's campus in Macon Monday.

Mercer University is kicking off its school year, and students will be taking on their first day of class tomorrow.

“Of course, it's a special time in part because it provides us an opportunity to formally welcome our newest students to the university,” Mercer University President William Underwood told the first-year students at the event.

For the first-year Mercer students getting adjusted during their first days on campus, they received a warm welcome as they attended the annual fall convocation.

During the move-in for new students Friday and Saturday, Mercer University's Director of Undergraduate Admissions Chris Pinto said that the Mercer community came out to make new students feel welcome in their new environment.

"I think every student that I've met today feels the welcoming spirit of Mercer," Pinto said.

With that, Pinto said that they are hoping to impart many of the core values of the university by showing up for their students.

“We want to help equip students and change the lives of students so they can change the lives of others,” Pinto said. “It’s a very very service-oriented community, and we’re excited to welcome these students.”

This class will be the largest class Mercer University has welcomed with more than 1000 freshmen ready to growl.

But the event did not just welcome the newly minted college freshman. This year, the university is also welcoming 100 transfer students getting a new start at Mercer.

But speaking to the brand new college students, Underwood reminded them about the gravity of this new chapter.

“Today marks the beginning of your college careers,” Underwood said.

Get more news and information from 13WMAZ by downloading our 13WMAZ+ app on our Roku and Amazon Fire Stick devices.