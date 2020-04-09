Here's where you can find Bibb County Schools' WiFi-equipped buses

Starting next Tuesday, the 25 locations will have WiFi-equipped buses on site so students can complete schoolwork and attend class

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County School District is continuing its efforts to ensure students have WiFi access to complete schoolwork.

On Friday, the district released the 25 locations where they’ll be placing buses equipped with WiFi.

Alpine Mobile Homes -- Alpine Drive

Anthony Homes (Leasing Office) -- 1783 Wren Ave.

Bloomfield Way (Cul-de-sac) -- Bloomfield Way

Bobby Jones Homes (Near Bobby Jones Circle) -- Bobby Jones Boulevard

Bowden Homes (Courtyard) -- 2301 Houston Ave.

Crosswinds Mobile Park (Near mailboxes) -- 2613 Leone Dr. S.

Davis Homes (Cul-de-sac Top End) -- 905 Main St.

Davis Homes (Property Management Office) -- 905 Main St.

Felton Homes (Boys and Girls parking lot) -- 2015 Felton Ave.

Grey Parc East Apartments -- 2275 Gray Hwy

Hawaiian Village (Vacant lot) -- 4998 Hawaiian Village Dr.

Jeffersonville Apartments (Back) -- 3068 Jeffersonville Rd.

Jeffersonville Apartments (Front) -- 3068 Jeffersonville Rd.

Lucille Driskell Cir -- 140 Lucille Driskell

Mounts Homes (Leasing Office) -- 575 Baxter St.

Murphy Homes (Leasing Office) -- 900 A Street

Peach Orchard (Countryside Baptist Church) -- Roy Ave.

Pendleton Homes (Elose Hardeman Ctr) -- 3401 Houston Ave.

Ranchitos Mobile Homes -- 5500 Forest Pl.

Shadowood West Apartments (Playground) -- 4344 W. Highland Dr.

Shakespear Homes (Cul-de-sac) -- Shakespear Street

Skyview/Sheltering Pines Mobile Home Park (Lot 83) -- Connells Drive

Westwood Mobile Homes (Leasing Office) -- 100 Westwood Cir.

Walnut Hills Apartments -- 2050 Meriwood Dr.

The buses will be at those locations starting on Tuesday, Sept. 8, the first day of school. They will be available at those locations from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.

To connect you will need to select ‘Kajeet SmartBus’ from the network options. The password at all locations will be ‘smartbus’ – all one word, all lowercase.

Earlier this week, the district began checked out 1,500 mobile WiFi hot spots to households without internet for students to access their online classes.

The event was funded by the 1Million Project Foundation, which provides mobile devices and internet access to students who need internet connectivity.