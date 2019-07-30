MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating an argument that escalated into gunfire.

According to Lt. Sean DeFoe with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, two people were arguing at a house on Thomas Drive when one of the men pulled out a gun and shot at the other. He missed the shot and no one was hurt.

Lt. DeFoe says the sheriff's office is still investigating, and he did not have anymore details.

