MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are asking for your help in finding a woman who went missing Tuesday morning.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, at around 10 a.m., 70-year-old Sandra Joan Orr left her home, telling family members that she was going to McDonald’s and Kroger on Hartley Bridge Road. Her family reported Orr missing after she did not come back after several hours.

The release says Orr was last seen driving a White 2006 Toyota RAV-4 with the tag 4402 ARG. She was also traveling with her two small dogs. Her family says she suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.

If you have any information, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

