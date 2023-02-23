The members of Kappa Omega have a lot more planned for their 100-year celebration.

ATLANTA — In just under a week, a local chapter of the oldest Black sorority in the U.S. will mark 100 years of service.

Leaders of the Kappa Omega chapter of the illustrious Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority said the work they are doing today is just as important as the work their charter members started a full century ago.

Le'Keisha Jackson's home is full of history. She said that part of it comes with being a leader of Kappa Omega.

The plaques on her walls and the books on the tables tell just a tiny part of the big organization she's been a member of for the past 15 years. Jackson is the immediate past president of the Kappa Omega chapter of AKA.

"I was a centennial soror coming into the sorority in 2008," Jackson said.

In 2023, her chapter will proudly mark its own centennial celebration. To go way back, Kappa Omega was chartered in 1923 by Mary Woolfolk Taylor who also helped found AKA.

Jackson said at the time the focus was on equity for Black Americans -- particularly Black women. Since then, the chapter has worked on several initiatives such as health, education and voter education.

"We have increased our access to some things but there's still many areas," Jackson said.

Jackson said she is determined to keep the momentum going along with current president Bridgette Grant.

"To see the progression and everything that they've done, all of the community services that they do, that they show up sometimes without even being asked," Grant explained. "And I think that's the beautiful part of it."