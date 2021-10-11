Missing 1-year-old Blaise Barnett | Timeline, what we know

The stolen car was recovered by police on Wednesday, but the baby was not inside.

CLARKSTON, Ga. — Many people in metro Atlanta woke up Wednesday morning to the sound of their phones buzzing around 5:18 a.m. to the scary news that authorities were searching for a 1-year-old child.

We quickly learned more about the child, identified as Blaise Barnett, who allegedly was inside a 2002 Ford Explorer when it was stolen from an apartment complex off Montreal Road in Clarkston, Georgia.

Barnett has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with blue dinosaurs, a diaper and was wrapped in a blanket. His car seat is black and tan.

Timeline of Blaise Barnett's disappearance

Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021

1:06 a.m. - Family members tell 11Alive that they were returning home from when the dad brought the nephew and some groceries inside the apartment. He said he left the keys in the cup holder of the car when he went outside. They said "30 seconds later" they came out and the car was gone.

5:18 a.m. - An official Amber Alert is sent to Georgia residents.

6:45 a.m. - On 11Alive Morning News, Blaise's mother, Deonna Bray pleaded with whoever took the child to return him safely. She said not to get irritated with him if he's crying.

11 a.m. - The vehicle is located behind a condo complex along Memorial College Avenue. The baby and the car seat are not inside, but a blanket is, according to police. They say they have no suspect.

12:30 p.m. - The vehicle is at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) headquarters.

2:30 p.m. - The Clarkston Police Department's Public Information Officer said there is no new information and they have no viable leads. He said they have active searches going on throughout the area with the help of GBI, FBI, and Dekalb County local agencies.

Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021

5:26 a.m. - Sgt. Dustin Bulcher said there are no new updates and "nothing has changed since the last update."

10:20 a.m. - Blaise's mother, Deonna Bray, is seen leaving Clarkston Police Department. She told our cameras that "We're just waiting." In a conversation with 11Alive News reporter Brittany Kleinpeter, she said there was a miscommunication with police and that they weren't bringing in groceries, but they were bringing in bags of clothes.