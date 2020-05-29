BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Central Georgia law enforcement took to social media Thursday to respond to the death of George Floyd.

Floyd died earlier this week in Minnesota after he was stopped by police. A video shows a white Minneapolis officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck, even after he was handcuffed.

Two sheriffs in Central Georgia condemned the actions of the officers involved.

Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese posted on Facebook saying, "I couldn't watch much of the video, because it made me sick to think that this could happen and nobody stepped up to stop it.... All physical force stops once the suspect is hand cuffed and under control. The tactic seen in this video is not taught during any law enforcement training."

Baldwin County Sheriff Bill Massee also took to Facebook saying, "the law enforcement actions on the video of the arrest of George Floyd are inexcusable. It doesn't matter why he was arrested nor what crime he is accused of committing.... To put it bluntly, when the cuffs go on the game is over."

Both sheriffs called the actions of the officers a crime.

RELATED HEADLINES

MPD Third Precinct burns as protests continue following George Floyd's death

MN National Guard activates more than 500 soldiers

FBI, DOJ investigating George Floyd's death

Minneapolis police officers fired after death of man recorded saying 'I can't breathe'

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.