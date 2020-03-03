WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A 12-year-old is recovering Tuesday after being hit by a car while on his bike that morning.

Warner Robins Police Chief John Wagner says it happened around 7:30 a.m. on Feagin Mill Road at Haverhill Lane.

He says a Honda Civic was turning right onto Feagin Mill Road when the driver clipped the rear tire of the kid's bike while he was riding through the crosswalk.

The 12-year-old received a knee injury, and he was taken care of by personnel from Feagin Mill Middle School and emergency medical services, according to Wagner.

He says the kid's parent was also on scene.

The Warner Robins Police Traffic Division worked the accident and is still investigating, Wagner says.

