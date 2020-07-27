There are some resources available to help keep you on your feet.

MACON, Ga. — The federal government put many evictions on hold this spring due to the COVID-19 crisis, but now, landlords can evict tenants even if they are receiving federal funding. Here's how you can stay safe from being evicted.

Last Friday, the moratorium on evictions ended in the United States. Back in March, Congress passed the CARES Act to protect renters whose homes are federally funded.

"The biggest thing they are telling you to do is to communicate with your landlord if you are a renter," financial advisor Sherri Goss said.

The Georgia Supreme Court says in this document that a landlord could not send a 30-day eviction notice until July 26 if the property is covered under the CARES Act. Here is what you can keep a roof over your head.

"Ask them for help, tell them what your situation is and see if there is any other place where you can cut expenses. So for an example, if you have a car payment, see if they can put a forbearance on the car note for a while," Goss said.

Goss says renters should reach out to nonprofits for help like United Way if they can't pay. While renters catch up, Goss says homeowners have options as well.

"Now that the potential for foreclosing is back on the table as of August 31, there is a second option for mortgage holders if they have loans with FHA, VA, Fannie Mae, or Freddie Mac," Goss said.

Goss says you have to have a financial hardship due to the coronavirus to be eligible for help. You can find more resources to help you out during this challenging time here.

