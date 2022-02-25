Daybreak's 2022 Greater Macon Sleepout shatters fundraising goal

This year's goal was $200,000 and they blew past that with nearly $250,000!

MACON, Ga. — Thursday was a warm night - perfect for sleeping under the stars – which is what around 155 people did at Daybreak for the organization’s 9th Annual Greater Macon Sleepout.

They host it every year to stand in solidarity with the homeless. Daybreak provided a soup dinner and put on a movie before volunteers started hopping in their sleeping bags and tents.

Administrative coordinator Sydney Campbell says she hopes people learned something from the experience.

“This event just really brings together the Macon community. Everyone who's involved with it just really understands what it's like to be homeless on the street. No, you're not going to get the full understanding, but it opens your eyes to everything that happens,” said Campbell.