Crews were called to the fire at Tanners Bridge Circle Thursday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — A 22-year-old man is dead after getting trapped in a house fire in Barrow County Thursday.

Firefighters were called to the structure fire along Tanners Bridge Circle at 8:30 a.m. Crews were tending to another house fire call when they rerouted to the fire in Bethlehem.

"They diverted to this call as there was a report of a person trapped in the fire," a spokesperson for Barrow County Emergency Services said.

Crews arrived at the two-story home to find heavy smoke and flames bolting out of the building and through the roof, according to fire officials. A woman who lived at the home told crews her son was still inside.

Due to the intense flames, firefighters could not immediately go inside. They fought the fire from the outside first, crews said, and soon got the fire under control.