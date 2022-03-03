Desmond Brown, two others qualify for Macon Water Authority chairman

Members of the authority are considering whether to ask Gov. Brian Kemp to remove Brown due to alleged ethical violations and possible fraud.

MACON, Ga. — Macon Water Authority board member Desmond Brown, who may get tossed off the board, is making new plans: He wants to run for chairman.

Brown qualified Monday to run for the countywide at-large seat now held by Sam Hart. Hart hasn't said whether he'll run again. but two other well-known candidates also qualified today.

They are Gary Bechtel, a former Bibb County county commissioner and school board member, and Tom Ellington, a Wesleyan College professor and former Macon city council member.

He also spent three days in jail last month for contempt of court in connection with a business dispute with a former partner.

Qualifying for federal, state and county jobs runs through Friday.