Interactive driving range, pickleball and mini golf could be coming to downtown Macon

MACON, Ga. — A driving range, pickleball courts, a restaurant and bar could all be headed to Macon’s Seventh Street.
A company named C-W Development says they plan to develop on the site of the historic coal tower.
More than a century ago the tower provided coal for the city’s busy railroads. But it’s been empty since the mid-60s.
Now the company plans a 22-acre development called “The Yard.”
They say it will include 32 golf bays in a two-story building, eight covered pickleball courts, live music, mini golf and more.
They are hoping to open in Spring 2024. The company also says that the century-old coal tower will remain standing.