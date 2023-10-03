Interactive driving range, pickleball and mini golf could be coming to downtown Macon

They say it will include 32 golf bays in a two-story building, eight covered pickleball courts, live music, mini golf and more.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — A driving range, pickleball courts, a restaurant and bar could all be headed to Macon’s Seventh Street.

A company named C-W Development says they plan to develop on the site of the historic coal tower.

More than a century ago the tower provided coal for the city’s busy railroads. But it’s been empty since the mid-60s.

Now the company plans a 22-acre development called “The Yard.”

They say it will include 32 golf bays in a two-story building, eight covered pickleball courts, live music, mini golf and more.