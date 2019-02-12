DUBLIN, Ga. — Dublin City Schools has announced that they will be operating on an early release schedule this coming Friday, Dec. 6.

A news release says this is due to the GHSA Class AA semifinal game, which Dublin High School will be playing in in Thomasville.

Dublin Middle, Dublin High and Moore Street School will release students at 11:30 a.m.

Hillcrest, Irish Gifted Academy and Susie Dasher will release students at 11:45 a.m. Friday.

Any exams or testing scheduled for Friday will be moved to Monday, Dec. 9.

The news release says that a student fan bus will leave from the high school bus ramp at 2 p.m. on Friday.

Students on the fan bus must have a pre-purchased ticket. The tickets will be $15, which includes game admission and transportation to and from the game.

Those tickets will be sold only on Thursday, and students must be Dublin High School students.

The drive is expected to take around three hours.

The Fighting Irish are two wins away from a fifth state title.

RELATED HEADLINES

WEEK 15: Football Friday Night highlights

Laurens County teams want to establish new playoff identities

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.