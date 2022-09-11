Earthquake confirmed in Jasper and Butts County, officials say

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — A 2.4 magnitude earthquake was confirmed in parts of both Jasper and Butts County on Sunday night, according to officials.
The Jasper County Sheriff's Office posted to Facebook that the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) confirmed that both counties experienced an earthquake at approximately 9:15 p.m.
GEMA said that they have not received any reports of any damage.
J. Michael Brewer, the Deputy County Manager of Butts County, wrote on Twitter that the earthquake sounded like "thunder or an explosion."
People commenting on the sheriff's Facebook post say they also felt it in Newton County.
