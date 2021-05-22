x
Father convicted in 2016 of leaving son in hot car to die denied motion for new trial

Justin Ross Harris’ lawyers plan to appeal the ruling to the Georgia Supreme Court, according to the AJC.
Credit: Cobb County Jail
Justin Ross Harris

ATLANTA — The judge who presided over the 2016 murder trial of a father who was convicted of leaving his son inside a hot car has denied motion for a new trial.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the ruling from Cobb County Superior Court Judge Mary Staley Clark issued Thursday came as little surprise.

In the nationally publicized 2016 trial, Harris was convicted of murdering his son Cooper Harris by leaving him in his rear-facing car seat in an SUV at a Vinings office complex on June 18, 2014.  

