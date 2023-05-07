First-ever class of incarcerated students graduates from Georgia State Perimeter College

Nine students at Walker State Prison in Rock Spring were awarded their associate degrees in general studies.

ROCK SPRING, Ga. — Georgia State University’s Perimeter College celebrated a significant milestone on May 5 with the graduation of its first-ever class of incarcerated students, all with honors.

"This is a historic moment for Georgia State University," Patrick Rodriguez, director of GSUPEP, said. "By providing incarcerated individuals with access to higher education, we are investing in their futures, breaking down barriers to social mobility, and rejecting the stigmas that surround the potential of incarcerated people."

Nine students at Walker State Prison in Rock Spring were awarded their associate degrees in general studies from English to environmental science, geology, philosophy and ethics.

“I learned several things about myself throughout the course of completing this degree, but the most important to me is that I do have worthwhile thoughts, ideas and insights,” one new graduate said. “My long-term goal is to use the skills I’ve learned and developed to make positive and meaningful contributions to humanity. My immediate goals are to help others reach their education goals and to help them learn how to make better decisions.”

The program, Georgia State University Prison Education Project (GSUPEP), started in 2016, offers college courses at Walker State Prison and Phillips State in Buford and provides enrichment courses at the federal U.S. Penitentiary in Atlanta.

"Education is one of the leading factors in reducing recidivism in the United States. The GSUPEP program is helping do this in the state of Georgia," Caroline Cain, a counselor at Walker State Prison, said.

All coursework was taught by Perimeter College faculty and is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools. Three graduates completed their studies with the highest honors, achieving GPAs of 3.9-4.0, while six graduated with high honors, with a GPA of 3.70-3.89.

"Not only have these students demonstrated that they are critical thinkers by completing a degree, but they’ve also shown tremendous character to seek education and follow it through to the end," Blake said. "The degree they rightfully earned can never be taken away."

The students graduated in cap and gown, and Georgia State President Dr. M. Brian Blake and Perimeter College Interim Dean Dr. Cynthia Lester virtually bestowed their degrees. Dr. Lauri Goodling, Associate Dean for GSU’s Perimeter College Honors College, spoke to graduating class at Walker State Prison.

“This has given me a passion for learning,” said another student. “I never knew why someone would want to become a teacher, but I see how good it is to give back and now I get it.”