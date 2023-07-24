'To improve the overall health and life expectancy': Free health clinic coming to Unionville neighborhood in Macon

The county voted to rezone the empty lot neighboring Mount Vernon Baptist Church from a residential to commercial plot of land.

MACON, Ga. — For almost 20 years, the vacant lot next to the Mount Vernon Baptist Church has remained unoccupied.

Now, 871 Pansy Avenue will serve as the address for a free health clinic. It will increase healthcare access to people in Unionville and surrounding areas.

The church owns the property and also proposed the initiative. The church runs a non-profit called Keryx Ministries, Inc. The ministry proposed a healthcare assistance program to help poverty-level residents in the area.

"There is no shortage of sick and needy people in Unionville and this clinic will serve to improve the overall health and life expectancy of residents," the proposal said.

Unionville neighbor 71-year-old Harry Wood lives across the street from the soon-to-be clinic. He says he's had a hard time getting to medical appointments in the past.

"Most of the time, I just call anybody who would take me," Wood said. "They might see me walking, and I'll see somebody, and then 'Oh, I'll drop you off," and do it like that."

The Macon-Bibb Planning & Zoning Commission voted on Monday to approve rezoning the vacant lot to allow the clinic. Originally a residential plot, the board's vote rezoned it to a commercial plot of land.

The church's proposal says they hope Mercer medical school students and staff will volunteer and run the free clinic.

Wood says having a clinic in the neighborhood will be more convenient than traveling farther to see a doctor.