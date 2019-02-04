An indictment of a city department director and a proposed affordable housing complex near Warner Robins City Hall cast a long shadow over Monday's city council meeting.

"I don't like my tax dollars feathering the nest for somebody who has so little regard for this city to act in this matter as a department director," said one citizen during the meeting. "I'm still here to ask mayor and council: do what you need to do."

Her comments reflected the meeting's mood.

A lot of people took the mic during the public comment period and few minced words.

Not all of them agreed, however.

She wanted Warner Robins development director Gary Lee punished after he was charged last week with falsely reporting a crime and making a false statement.

Others saw the case differently.

"Everyone charged with a penal offense has the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty," said another man.

So far, Mayor Randy Toms says Lee has not been officially disciplined. However, under city charter, he could face anything from no punishment at all, all the way to a termination of his employment with the city.

Toms says his decision on what punishment he'll hand down could come as early as Tuesday.

"I'm going to have a meeting with Gary Lee in the morning and I will make my decisions in the morning after having a discussion with him," said Toms.

However, that wasn't the only point of focus at Monday's meeting.

Toms said a proposed affordable housing complex at Perkins Field drew heavy opposition from taxpayers.

"I have never received more statements of nonsupport or concern on any issue since I've been mayor," he said.

Last week, Mayor Toms told 13WMAZ he would likely vote in favor of the Perkins Field project but after that negative response from the public, he said in an email released Monday he's changed his mind.

With a lot of people in the crowd focused on the proposal, Toms gave them a choice: they could either all speak one at a time during the meeting's public comment portion or "set aside the comments on that issue and set up in the future a public hearing so that everybody can come and have the opportunity to make their comments on both sides."

Ultimately, Mayor Toms and the rest of council decided to take that second option when nobody in the crowd opposed it.

No other official action was taken on the Perkins Field proposal Monday night.

Toms says that special meeting will happen in the next few weeks and will be announced to the public well in advance.