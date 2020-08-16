GBI investigating after man found on highway in Macon County

The GBI says a man was found unresponsive on Highway 26, and he later died at the hospital

MONTEZUMA, Ga. — The GBI is investigating after a fatally wounded man was found in the road Saturday night.

According to Special Agent Bryan Smith, the Macon County Sheriff’s Office asked for their assistance after a man was found unresponsive on Highway 26 east of Montezuma.

Smith says the man was taken to the hospital in Perry, where he later died.

His cause of death has not been determined yet and an autopsy will be performed Monday or Tuesday.

The man’s identity is also not being released at this time.

The GBI, Montezuma Police and Macon County Sheriff’s Office are interviewing people and collecting evidence.

Anyone with information can call the GBI’s Region 3 Office in Americus at 229-931-2439.