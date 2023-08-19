Georgia College & State University celebrates day of community service

The event is a part of the college's week of welcome.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — On Saturday, the incoming students at Georgia College & State University (GCSU) were introduced to the Milledgeville community.

The event is a part of the college's week of welcome.

Since 2018, the event allows students to learn more about local organizations and build community relationships.

The biggest volunteer site this year is the Life Enrichment Center's back-to-school Kids Block Part in the Urban Arts Village.

Students set up booths, run games, and learning activities for children. The University's Sandra Dunagan Deal Center for Early Language and Literacy gave away copies of "Thunder Learn to Read" written by a faculty member. People also got to hang out with Thunder, the university's bobcat mascot.

Students and staff helped played corn hole with veterans at the Georgia War Veterans Home and did some river cleanup on the Oconee River Greenway.

Ruth Eiler says this helps students see the end product of the work they do and the impact it has on the community.

"To go visit these places later during the same time they're at Georgia College and to know 'hey I helped with that, makes a big impact,' and to see that even actions that we do can have a big impact on our community," she said.

This year, the school has its largest freshman incoming class with 18,000 students.