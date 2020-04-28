WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp's order is now in effect allowing restaurants to open their dining rooms, as long as they follow some very strict rules.

Restaurants have been posting all over social media about what they plan to do, now that they can offer dine-in services again.

Most have decided to continue providing only curbside or delivery, but Friends on the Hill in Warner Robins wanted to go all the way.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the restaurant announced they would open their dining room Monday, saying they would take precautions to "ensure the health and safety of our guests and employees."

But owner Justin Crofutt told 13WMAZ out in their parking lot Monday that they changed their mind after an overwhelmingly negative reaction from the community and nasty social media comments.

In a new post on Monday, he said "we have decided we will keep our doors closed for the time being."

The restaurant calls itself a bar and grill, but some of the critics said they were not eligible to reopen because they're not a restaurant.

Crofutt said they take in more than 25 percent of their revenue from food sales, not drinks, and that makes it a restaurant.

April Bragg with the Robins Regional Chamber says the rules to reopen are pretty strict.

"They are that way for a reason. Some of these requirements are going to force us as a business community to examine all of the aspects of our interactions," said Bragg.

Some of those requirements include:

Wearing masks

Signs posted saying no one with a fever or symptoms are allowed in

Providing hand sanitizer to customers

Cleaning and sanitizing regularly

Lots of space between tables

No more than six people at a table

No self service stations

Paper menus or electronic ordering

"At the end of the day, it really is personal about when they reopen, how they reopen, and how customers choose to engage," said Bragg.

Friends on the Hill says they will be opening soon and they'll keep the public updated.

RELATED: 'I need to live by what I believe right now': Some Restaurants in Warner Robins not reopening for dine-in services Monday

RELATED: Despite restrictions lifted in Georgia, major movie theaters remain closed

RELATED: 'I think everybody is still a little leery of being out': Salons, gyms reopen amid COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: 'We're going to follow that order': Warner Robins mayor reacts to businesses reopening safely

RELATED: Here are 8 changes you'll notice at restaurants in Georgia offering dine-in service

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.