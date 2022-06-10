Bibb's Central High School joins statewide rise in graduation rates

The state says 84 percent of Georgia students now graduate. Central's rate this year topped 90 percent

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — More Georgia teens than ever are getting their high school diplomas. The state department of education on Thursday announced their 2022 graduation rates.

Statewide, the state says it passed 84 percent this year.That means more than five out six rising ninth graders graduate within four years. That rate has risen more than 14 points in the last 10 years.

In a statement Thursday, Superintendent Richard Woods credited the hard work of the teachers and students who persevered through the challenges of the last several years.

One of the schools celebrating is Bibb County's Central High School.

The district announced that Central's graduation rate passed 90 percent this year.

Principal Chendra Dupree calls it a collaborative effort of students and staff.

Bibb county's district-wide graduation rate hit a record high of almost 81 percent. That's up nearly 30 points in the last 10 years.

Despite the increase, they're still three points behind the state average.

Highest in Central Georgia this year is Wilkinson County High, 96.6 percent. Right behind them, Bleckley County, 96.4.

And the Irish are celebrating at Dublin city schools, where 95.5 percent of their students graduated.

Some of the districts on the low end:

Johnson County, 82.9 percent, Peach County, 81.6 and Hancock County, among the state's lowest rates, 75.5 percent.

All those numbers reflect the number of rising ninth graders who graduate within four years.