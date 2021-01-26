Watch Live: Gov. Brian Kemp to give update on COVID-19 vaccine rollout

He will speak at a news conference Tuesday at 11 a.m.

ATLANTA — As the state of Georgia continues its rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia’s Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey will address the public Tuesday morning.

They will be speaking from the Capitol at 11 a.m. and the event will be streamed on 13WMAZ.com.

The state remains in Phase 1A+ of the administration process, which includes healthcare workers, residents, and staff at long-term care facilities, adults 65 and older and their caregivers - where applicable, law enforcement, firefighters, 911 dispatchers, and first responders.

Kemp said last week that the state expects to continue to receive its allotment of only 120,000 doses a week, which the governor explained is for about 2 million Georgians who currently qualify for them.

He said during the briefing last week, that starting yesterday, the state would no longer have to assign 40,000 of its weekly doses directly to nursing homes. Their supplies are now adequate that the full 120,000 doses a week will be available to everyone in group 1A+.

Although the vaccine is in Georgia and more people are getting the shot each day, the governor said now is not the time to become complacent. He also reiterated that hospitals can't handle another surge.