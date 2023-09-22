It's an initiative that has come back into the spotlight during Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the days since an apparent murder-suicide in a Hiram Walmart.

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — It's a staggering and sobering statistic: more than 90% of women who are killed die at the hands of a domestic partner. It's one that something the people at S.H.A.R.E. House are looking to change.

Since, 1990 S.H.A.R.E (Someone Helping Another through Resources and Education) House in Douglasville has offered a shelter for women, children and men who are escaping domestic violence.

“Its very challenging when it comes to domestic violence, because domestic violence doesn’t discriminate at all. If you are in a relationship with a partner that’s physically abusive there is help out there,” explained Marie Washington, who works with the organization.

The non-profit offers financial support, counseling services, shelter for people and their pets. It also provides funding for families who need to bury a loved one taken by domestic violence.

"What we can do is apply for victim’s compensation on behalf of that victim’s family," Washington explained. "What that looks like is medical resources, counseling and wage loss."

Authorities said the shooting happened near the pharmacy inside the busy store off Jimmy Lee Smith Parkway in Hiram, which serves both Cobb and Paulding counties. The woman was identified as 20-year-old Zoey Messenger, and the alleged shooter as 26-year-old James Norton.

Toni Allen described to 11Alive how S.H.A.R.E. House stepped in to help her when she needed it.

“Back then I was just dating. I didn’t have any type of guide or anything to look for any red flags," Allen explained. "Now that I’ve been there I know certain things to look for."

Every year, the organization makes a quilt with the names of people who’ve been killed at the hands of their partners. This year, too, Washington added her agency plans to hold a candlelit vigil to remember all of the people who’ve died at the hands of their abusers.

And while it won't bring back those lost, Washington said it will help their memory live on.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or abuse, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 800-799-7233.