UPSON COUNTY, Ga. — Severe storms damaged parts of Central Georgia early Monday morning.

One Upson County couple woke up to a scene they say was straight out of 'The Wizard of Oz.'

A house started up on a hill off Highway 74 between Thomaston and Yatesville.

When the storm hit around 2:30 a.m., the wind picked it up and blew it right onto the road.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

Steve Daniel, who owns the rental property and lives right next door, says they aren't sure if anyone was inside.

But, he and his wife Debra say they are happy everyone is safe.

"It's hard to watch, but we're just thankful again to be alive.... It makes you appreciate life and appreciate God," Daniel said.

They say when the storm came through it sounded like a freight train, but the worst of it only lasted about 20 seconds.

