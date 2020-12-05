HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Houston County School System is planning to hold its high school graduation ceremonies in mid-June.

According to a letter for the Class of 2020 from Superintendent Mark Scott, the district announced the results of its graduation survey.

“Both parents and students overwhelmingly chose the option to graduate at the stadium with limited guests,” wrote Scott.

The ceremonies are currently scheduled to take place from June 17-20.

Scott says they chose that timeframe because it is after the expiration of Gov. Kemp’s current ban on large gatherings.

The schedule for when each high school will hold its ceremony will be released on Friday, May 15.

Scott says graduates unable to participate will be offered virtual recognition and the ceremonies will be streamed online like in previous years.

Seating at the stadium will be limited due to social distancing requirements and each graduate will receive a set number of tickets TBD.

“Please know that these plans are contingent on the situation at the time with the COVID-19 pandemic and any executive orders issued by Governor Brian Kemp. Our number one priority is the safety of our students and employees,” wrote Scott.

With that in mind, they’re also preparing a contingency plan in case the June ceremonies can’t take place due to a continued public health emergency or severe weather.

