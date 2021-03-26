How to help tornado victims in Newnan, Georgia

A destructive tornado ripped through Newnan, Georgia, leaving one dead and a scene of devastation after a deadly day in neighboring Alabama.

NEWNAN, Ga. — A violent tornado ripped through Newnan, Georgia, about 40 miles southwest of Atlanta, early Friday, leaving one person dead and a devastating scene.

While many Newnan residents woke up to the destruction, some said they are lucky to be alive with just moments to spare as trees slammed into their homes during the storms.

This came after a deadly day in neighboring state Alabama, where at least five people were killed and many more injured, after a series of destructive tornadoes swept through during a severe weather outbreak that impacted several states across the Southeast.

Here are some ways you can help those who have been displaced or impacted by the storms.

Newnan Centre

Newnan Police Department has set up a temporary supply and donation site at the Newnan Centre at 1515 Lower Fayetteville Rd, Newnan, GA 30265. It's accepting on-perishable food items, bottled water, goodie bags and toiletries. No clothing items will be accepted.

You can drop off donations before 5 p.m. Friday, or between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Summit Family YMCA of Newnan

The location at 1765 Highway 34 East, Newnan, GA 30265 is open Friday and throughout the week to collect donations to help the community.

Accepted items include toiletries, blankets, garbage bags, plastic bins, packaged snacks and bottled water.

The shower there will also be open again to families in need 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. You can contact the group's Community Outreach at 770-254-5920 with any questions.

American Red Cross

The American Red Cross was also called in to assist with relief efforts in Newnan. The group is no longer using Evans Middle School as a makeshift shelter. However, a spokesperson for the Red Cross said that they have now opened up four hotels in Newnan to help those displaced after their homes were damaged in the storms. You can make a donation to the local branch of the American Red Cross or the national disaster relief fund by visiting their website.

Salvation Army

The Salvation Army says it's delivering supplies such as water, hygiene kits and tarps to the hardest-hit areas and serving meals to first responders and other workers aiding relief efforts. The group also has volunteers on stand by and and ready to help and feed those in need if and when requested.

