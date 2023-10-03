New scam imitating Bibb County Sheriff Office raising alarms. Here's what you need to know

According to the sheriff's office, callers are receiving threatening scam calls say that there is an arrest warrant or fines in their name.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is warning the public of a phone scam imitating them, according to a news release.

They say that residents are receiving phone calls saying that someone in their household has an arrest warrant in their name for violations like not appearing in court.

But making the scam more believable, the callers are using technology that allows them to "spoof" the actual phone number of the Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said the end goal of the scam is to convince people to pay a fake fine, even going so far as to offer to meet them to collect money.

The scammers have also used the name of actual employees of the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, too.

"Do not meet with them or send them money," they said. "Hang up the phone. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office does not do business in that manner."

According to the news release, the sheriff's office does not make threatening calls about arrest warrants or fines, and they ask the public to write down the scammer's phone number and the name they are using.