Jurors see video of first responders trying to save UGA professor's life in murder trial

Testimony started Tuesday morning in the murder trial of Marcus Lillard, who is accused of killing his girlfriend.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Jurors in a Baldwin County courtroom saw video of first responders trying to save Marianne Shockley’s life as prosecutors and the defense debated how she died.

Testimony got underway Tuesday morning in Marcus Lillard’s murder trial. He’s the man accused of murdering Shockley, a UGA professor, three years ago.

Prosecutor Nancy Malcor says Lillard accidentally choked and killed Shockley while they had sex in a hot tub at a friend’s house. But defense lawyer Matt Tucker says there’s no evidence Lillard killed his girlfriend.

He says Lillard found Shockley unconscious in the tub. Tucker claimed Shockley was injured when Lillard dropped her onto the pool deck.

Malcor says both had drugs in their system.

There was a third person on scene that night, homeowner Clark Heindel. Investigators say he killed himself that night.

So far, it’s not clear what role he played, if any.

Lillard is charged with murder, aggravated assault, and concealing a death.