Kelly Loeffler, David Perdue write letter to U.S. Embassy in Jamaica asking for assurance of safe return for Skylar Mack

MACON, Ga. — Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue sent a letter Sunday asking the Acting Consul General of the U.S. Embassy in Jamaica assurance of a safe return for Skylar Mack.

Their call for leniency comes after the 18-year-old's sentence was reduced by two months after violating quarantine guidelines in the Cayman Islands.

"We wish to express our support for her family's call for leniency, it is the sincere hope of her parents that she can safely and expeditiously return home to continue her studies as a pre-med student at Mercer University," the letter said.