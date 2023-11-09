$14 million coming into Macon in form of Knight Foundation grants including a new news source

One of the biggest items, $5 million to move Mercer’s School of Medicine Downtown.

MACON, Ga. — The Knight Foundation is contributing $14 million to improve Macon’s Downtown and quality of life.

They made the announcement at a gathering last night—one of the biggest items, $5 million to move Mercer’s School of Medicine Downtown.

“At Knight, we have spent decades studying what makes cities work, and when we look at Macon, we see a shining example,” said Alberto Ibargüen, president of Knight Foundation. “With a clear guiding vision and strong partnerships, representative leadership and participation from residents of all backgrounds, Macon has reimagined and transformed its urban core to a vibrant, growing community.”

Another $5 million will help The National Trust for Local News develop a new local news source for Macon. They’ll be working with Mercer’s Center for Collaborative Journalism.

The Foundation is also helping Wesleyan College open its downtown leadership lab. They’re calling it a hub for women-centered leadership and entrepreneurship.

Wesleyan is holding a ribbon cutting this afternoon for the center on Cherry Street.

The Otis Redding Foundation will receive $1.5 million to support opening the Otis Redding Center for the Arts. $1 million will go to the Ocmulgee National Park and Preserve Initiative for economic and community planning for Ocmulgee Mounds’ path to being America’s next National Park, and $1 million will go to NewTown Macon to connect the thirteen-mile Ocmulgee Heritage Trail to the Pleasant Hill neighborhood.

The Knight Foundation has invested almost $60 million into Macon to date.