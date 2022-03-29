Laurens County animal shelter closed down by state agency

Bo Warren from the state Department of Agriculture didn't want to comment on the reasons why.

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — A state agency has shut down Laurens County's animal shelter.

That's according to Bo Warren from the state Department of Agriculture.

The agency oversees health and safety inspections at the state's animal facilities.

Warren would not comment on why the shelter is closed, except to say the state has an open investigation.

Activists and animal owners told 13WMAZ this month that they have concerns about animal care at the county-run shelter. They say dogs at the shelter looked like they were starving.

Two weeks ago, County Administrator Bryan Rogers denied there were problems at the shelter.

He said the local critics were spreading "misinformation."