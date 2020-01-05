MACON, Ga. — The Pleasant Hill Community is painting a new mural to honor African-American history. Earlier this week, we reported that Mercer University painted over a mural near Mercer Village that honored African-American heroes.

Along Ward street in Pleasant Hill, you'll find a brick wall that is turning into a work of art.

On Tuesday, Mercer University painted over what they called a "pop-up art demonstration," so a Macon nonprofit stepped up to offer their space for an artist to create a new mural.

"U Create Macon is always about you creating what you want to see for Macon, and to have the artist community coming to us and wanted to transform this wall with positive messages is a dream come true," Charise Stephens with U Create Macon said.

Artist in-charge Tiara Ponce envisions artwork that will depict influential African-Americans from Bibb County.

"We just did a chalk wall and we are going to have a mural here, but day one, we just wanted to go ahead show the community this is something we are actually willing to promote," Ponce said.

On Friday, Ponce says they started creating a new piece of art history for the community.

"This is something that we definitely want to be going on, I mean, because why not?" Ponce said.

Ponce says they are also in touch with the artist who created the Mercer mural for his help on this project. Overall, U Create Macon hopes the new mural serves as an inspiration for everyone.

