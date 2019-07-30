MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 9:30 p.m.:

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 4 p.m. Tuesday, deputies were called to the Flash Foods about a person cut. The release says two men were arguing and fighting inside of a car. When one man tried to run away, the other man grabbed and stabbed him with a sharp object.

The sheriff's office says 28-year-old Taboris Daniels had several stab wounds to the back and head. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and has since been released.

The suspect, 22-year-old William Lonnie Kyle Alexander Taylor, was arrested and taken to the Bibb County jail and charged with Aggravated Assault. Taylor does not have a bond at the time, due to a Probation Violation hold.

If you have any information on this case, you can contact the Bibb County Sheriff at 478-751-7500 or call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

One man was stabbed in the arm Tuesday during a fight with another man inside a car at a gas station in east Macon.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 4 p.m. at the Flash Foods on Gray Highway.

Lt. Sean DeFoe says the two men may have been having a domestic dispute.

One of the men had minor stab wounds and was treated by medics at the scene before being questioned by investigators.

