Milledgeville issues emergency water conservation request after motor on pump at water treatment facility fails

While in effect they ask all customers not to fill swimming pools, washing cars and reduce shower times.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The City of Milledgeville has issued an emergency water conservation request for all customers.

The need for system-wide water conservation measures is needed at this time due to a motor failure with a high-service pump at the water treatment facility. This can cause widespread water pressure loss.

While the notice is in effect, all water system customers are asked to refrain from outside water use, no filling of swimming pools, no watering gardens, washing cars.

Commercial car washes using recycling techniques can continue to operate. They also recommend that people try to condense loads of laundry and dishes, reduce shower times, turn the water off when brushing teeth and make sure all faucets are turned off.