MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe County officially named the county's new fire chief and EMA director Thursday.

Matt Jackson, a Milledgeville resident, worked for the City of Forest Park Fire Department for nearly 30 years.

He started his career as a firefighter at 19 years old, and later became the Fire Chief and EMA Director for Clayton County.

Jackson says he's looking forward to helping increase the manpower for the Monroe County Fire Department.

"I think it's the same issue that jurisdictions all across the country are having is low volunteer numbers, so definitely looking forward to getting out there and working with our volunteers some, and building those numbers up some and getting them trained," says Jackson.

Jackson replaces former Fire Chief and EMS Director Matt Perry, who resigned his post last November.

RELATED: Former Monroe County fire chief, EMA director posts about his ousting

RELATED: Monroe County ousts fire chief, EMA director Matt Perry

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.