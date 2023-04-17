'Our restaurants are currently at an economic disadvantage': Warner Robins votes to put brunch bill on ballot

Citizens can vote on whether or not to extend restaurant alcohol sales from 12:30 p.m. to 11 a.m. on November 7

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins City Council has been weighing whether to allow folks to vote on a brunch bill.

The bill would increase Sunday alcohol sales by changing the starting sell time from 12:30 p.m. to 11 a.m.

After two public hearings and a council vote, restaurants could soon be pouring up some more drinks. Council approved adding the bill to the upcoming election ballot Monday night.

April Bragg with the Robins Regional Chamber says they've been wanting this opportunity for a few years now.

"We know that there is positive economic impact that can come from this. Our restaurants are currently at an economic disadvantage," says Bragg.

She says since businesses aren't able to serve until 12:30 p.m., customers are traveling elsewhere.

"This really is a cleanup bill -- all of the other metropolitan statistical areas in the state, so the MSAs in the state have adopted this, even the smaller cities like Centerville and Perry," says Bragg.

Mayor LaRhonda Patrick says this could affect 60 businesses throughout the city.

She even pulled statistical data from a study by the Georgia Restaurant Association, saying, "A change in alcohol sales, that extra hour-and-a-half could generate about 25,000 extra dollars per year for an establishment."

Councilman Clifford Holmes says they want to give citizens the opportunity to vote for how they feel.

"With us being the 'International City,' people are coming and going from this place. The restaurants are popping up left and right. They've been exposed to these types of events and opportunities. That's what we're doing, providing opportunity for people," he adds.

For Holmes, he says the biggest advantage is the economic impact.

"If the citizens want this, we will keep more people in Houston County, specifically Warner Robins, for meal engagements," he says.

For people who may be concerned by safety, Holmes offers reassurance.

"We certainly are doing everything we can to make sure everyone remains safe. We would not do anything as a city, we wouldn't do anything to promote unsafe habits," Holmes adds.

The bill would only affect restaurant and hotel sale times. Grocery and retail stores would not be permitted to sell before 12:30 p.m.