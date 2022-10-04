x
Parents and kids find their Zen at Macon Head Space mental health pop up gym

Director Nancy Cleveland says kids need a space where they can freely express themselves without judgment.

MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, parents brought their kids to Daisy Park for Zen Tea gardening, yoga, and therapy.

Macon head Space, under the direction of Nancy Cleveland, hosted a Pop-Up-Gym from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to support children's mental health.

Cleveland says kids need a space where they can freely express themselves without judgment.

"Pop up gyms like this give them a space to do recreation but also talk about their feelings and participate in activities that will reduce their stress. Especially during the times that we're living in now," she said. 

If you would like to participate in more events like these Macon Head Space hosts Wellness Wednesdays every week at the Booker T. Washington Complex.

